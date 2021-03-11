Under what law you are doing it?: K'taka HC says Covid-19 travel curbs with Kerala against Centre's orders

Late night parties banned in Karnataka amidst COVID-19 surge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The Karnataka government has banned late night parties, especially in Bengaluru amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister, D Sudhakar said that instructions have been given to star hotels and restaurants to take necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus.

We have banned late-night parties because during such events more people gather in one place. Also, the neighbouring states have been witnessing a spike in the Covid-19 cases. Hence we have taken all steps to contain the spread of the virus both in Bengaluru as well as other parts of the state, Sudhakar said.

He also said that measures had been taken to restrict large gatherings at marriage ceremonies and other functions. However there are no restrictions on inter-state travel, the minister also said.