YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Late night parties banned in Karnataka amidst COVID-19 surge

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 11: The Karnataka government has banned late night parties, especially in Bengaluru amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Health Minister, D Sudhakar said that instructions have been given to star hotels and restaurants to take necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus.

    Late night parties banned in Karnataka amidst COVID-19 surge

    We have banned late-night parties because during such events more people gather in one place. Also, the neighbouring states have been witnessing a spike in the Covid-19 cases. Hence we have taken all steps to contain the spread of the virus both in Bengaluru as well as other parts of the state, Sudhakar said.

    Next in line for vaccine against COVID-19 are those in age group of 50 years and above

    He also said that measures had been taken to restrict large gatherings at marriage ceremonies and other functions. However there are no restrictions on inter-state travel, the minister also said.

    More KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    karnataka government coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X