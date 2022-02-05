YouTube
    Lata Mangeshkar's health condition deteriorated further, she is critical

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 5: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again and her condition is critical.

    Lata Mangeshkars health condition deteriorated further, she is critical

    "She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital, said.

    Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment, Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, added.

    The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

    On January 29, Samdani had said Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation in the ICU.

    Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya".

    The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been given the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 17:12 [IST]
