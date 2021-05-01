Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Jailed SP leader Azam Khan along with 13 other prisoners test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, May 01: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs 7 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government shared the news on Twitter on Saturday.

"Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata has donated Rs 7 lakh to #CMrelieffund #COVID_19 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked her for the help," the tweet read. DGIPR said the CM has also appealed to the people of the state to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

Recently, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra donated money and urged the global community to help India, which she said is "bleeding" due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many celebrities have stepped forward to help people either by donating funds or by using their social media account to amplify SOS calls. Maharashtra on Friday reported 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases raising the overall tally to 46,02,472.