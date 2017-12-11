Lashkar terror plot: Bihar transport officer called in for questioning

A transport officer from Bihar has been summoned for questioning by the National Investigation Agency for his alleged links with a Lashkar-e-Tayiba terror suspect.

During the probe that was conducted following the arrest of Abdul Naeem alias Headley 2, it was found that he was in touch with the officer from Bihar. Naeem had stayed in Bihar for two years where he attempted to establish terror modules.

The NIA found a picture of the officer with Naeem and hence the former was called in for questioning. NIA sources say that Naeem may have used the officer during his undercover operations. There is nothing to suggest that the officer is linked to Naeem as of now. His questioning will throw further light on the issue, NIA officials also said.

Naeem spent two years in Bihar's Gopalganj district. Here he even roped in a former leader of the NSUI to undertake his operations. He had on a fake Aadhaar card, passport and a degree certificate, NIA officials said.

OneIndia News