Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist who gave the slip arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Jan 04: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, today, the police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

He belonged to the LeT outfit, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.