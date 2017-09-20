Lashkar chief post vacant in Kashmir: Here is why

Has the Lashkar-e-Tayiba come out with a new strategy in the Kashmir Valley. There is a vacancy that none wants to fill. While, it was speculated that Zeenat-ul-Islam would take over as the boss following the death of Abu Ismail, it appears as though the post still lies vacant.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir, police chief, Dr S P Vaid said that none are ready to don the mantle. I heard the post is still vacant he said.

Not making an announcement as to who would head the outfit could be a strategic ploy by the Lashkar which has in less than one year lost three of its top men. The Lashkar realises that the security forces are going for the big names first before dealing with the smaller fries.

It was a well-though out strategy on part of the forces to hit the top leadership first. When the leader is targeted the smaller fries tend to crumble. Owing to these factors the Lashkar is unlikely to make any big announcement as to who would head the outfit.

While no official announcement would be made, the 28 year old Islam would run the outfit. The Lashkar had initially contemplated on announcing his name as the chief and had even borne in mind that he is a local. The last three commanders including Abu Dujana and Abu Ismail were of Pakistan origin.

Zeenat-ul-Islam, the 28-year-old terrorist, is one among the 12 most wanted list released by the Indian Army on May 30. A resident of Sugan-Zainpora village of south Kashmir, Islam had joined Lashkar on November 17, 2015. An expert in making IEDs, he was arrested in 2008 before being released in 2011. Later he recycled again into militancy and rose quickly in the LeT ranks.

Islam is among the four most wanted, including Zakir Musa, who are on the radar of the security forces after the elimination of top commanders in the list of 12. "For us he (Zakir Musa) has taken up arms and he is a terrorist," Dr Vaid said.

Director General of Police said the operation all out against militants will continue till peace returns to the state. He said instruction has been passed down the line that if any militant wants to surrender he should be given a chance to lay down his arms. "Those who want to live and lay down arms; we will give him chance to live. But only condition is that he should not fire," he said.

