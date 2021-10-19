Larger conspiracy into civilian killings in J&K: NIA set to take over probe

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: With the targeted killing of civilians proving to be part of a larger conspiracy, the National Investigation Agency will take over the probe of the same.

Following a discussion with the officials of the National Investigation Agency, the Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir will write to the Union Home Ministry. Following a nod by the MHA, the NIA will formally take over the probe.

It began with the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar and Majid Ahmad Gojri. They were accused of being informers of the security forces. Then came the killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo a prominent Kashmir Pandit. This was followed by the killings of Virender Paswan, a resident of Bihar. The terrorists then killed Mohammad Shafi Lone the president of the taxi stand in Bandipore.

Battle at Poonch: Are Pak army soldiers fighting along side the terrorists

The terrorists then killed Supinder Singh, the principal of a government school in Srinagar. On the same day the teacher of the same school, Deepak Chand was killed. Sagir Ahmad a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and Arbind Kumar Shah, a resident of Bihar were killed. Raja Reshi Dev, a labourer from Bihar and Jogindar Reshi Dev were also killed by terrorists.

The security forces are working overtime to stop the spread of these killings. Multiple counter terror operations have been launched so far and the police have killed 13 terrorists since the assassination of civilians began in the Valley The police said that the 13 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters. The police said on Saturday that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.

The NIA has over the past week conducted several raids in Jammu and Kashmir. Scores of terror sympathisers have been detained. The raids that were conducted at Chattabal, Chanapora and Solina are aimed at cracking down on the Overground Workers of terror groups. While The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the killings, the NIA is also looking into the roles of the operatives part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr.

The NIA in an official statement said that it had conducted raids at multiple locations in connection with the J&K terrorism conspiracy case. The case pertains to the conspiracy of conducting violent terror acts in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and their affiliates Al-Badr, The Resistance Front, People Against Fascist Forces, Mujahideen Ghazwatul Hind etc.

Following civilian killings, J&K police gunned down 13 terrorists in 9 encounters

It is clear that they want to create panic and want every non-local out of Jammu and Kashmir. While several operations have been launched to weed out these faceless terrorists who wield pistols, it may still take time before this horror wave comes to an end. Firstly the groups have be identified and profiled. Their modules need to be busted and the source of funding tracked, said another official.

The security forces are working overtime to stop the spread of these killings. Multiple counter terror operations have been launched so far and the police have killed 13 terrorists since the assassination of civilians began in the Valley The police said that the 13 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters. The police said on Saturday that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:55 [IST]