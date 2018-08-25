  • search

Lalu Prasad Yadav discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute

    Mumbai, Aug 25: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has been discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute on Saturday.

    Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot meets with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at his residence, in Patna
    Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected his request for 3 months bail extension on medical grounds and asked him to surrender by August 30.

    Also Read | ED chargesheet Lalu, wife, son others in Railway Tender scam

    Hearing the prayer for extension of provisional bail for three months on grounds that the RJD leader needed to undergo treatment, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh asked Prasad to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court and directed the state government to provide medical care whenever needed.

    Appearing for Prasad, Abhishek Manu Singhvi prayed for extension of provisional bail for three months for treatment of anal abscess, kidney stone and enlarged prostate glands. CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha objected to the prayer, saying the RJD leader has availed about 12 weeks for his treatment. Medicare is available in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he said.

    Also Read | Negative politics, Tejashwi Yadav says on Sushil Modi's demand to cancel Lalu's bail

    The court had on August 10 extended the provisional bail till August 20 on medical grounds and again on August 17 extended it till August 27.

    It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad on medical grounds and again extended it till August 14.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
