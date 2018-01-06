Lalu jailed: Alliance with RJD, not individuals, says Congress

Congress on Saturday said that the party is in alliance with the RJD, and not any "particular individual".

"Congress has always waged war against corruption. As far as the alliance is concerned, it is with RJD and not particular individuals," party leader RPN Singh told news agency ANI.

Singh's remarks came after Lalu was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case.

A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced RJD chief Lalu Prasad to three-and-a-half years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

The punishment was handed down to 69-year-old Prasad by CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh. This is the second time that he has been jailed in the fodder scam.

Prasad, who was convicted in the second case on December 23, is at present lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail.

OneIndia News