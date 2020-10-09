Lalu gets bail, but will remain in jail owing to another pending case

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Oct 09: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. This fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.Yadav, however, will not be freed even if he is granted bail in this case as he has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case.

The court had earlier rejected his bail petition in connection with the Dumka case.

The RJD supremo has been convicted in three fodder scam cases so far.

Yadav is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. He is suffering from diabetes, heart and kidney ailments among other diseases.