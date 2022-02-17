Lakhimpur violence: Plea in SC seeks cancellation of bail to accused Ashish Mishra

Battleground Uttar Pradesh: 'Left in the lurch', Lakhimpur Kheri farmers to use NOTA option

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 17: An advocate moved a plea in Supreme Court on Thursday seeking cancellation of the bail of accused Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

Mishra was recently granted bail and released from Lakhimpur Kheri jail after his arrest in October last year.

Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail here since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had last week granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case that had grabbed national headlines.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 17:08 [IST]