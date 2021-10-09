Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Farmers call for ‘rail roko’ on Oct 18, demand Ashish Mishra's arrest

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 09: Farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws on Saturday called for 'rail roko' on October 18 to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence and a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on October 26.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha will take out 'Kalash Yatra' in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh starting Oct 12. 'Rail Roko' agitation will be held on Oct 18 and a 'mahapanchayat' in Lucknow on Oct 26," said Yogendra Yadav.

He also said that the SKM on October 15, which is Dusshera, will burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to protest against the violence.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that he doesn't consider those who killed BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri as culprits as they only reacted to SUV running over protesters.

"That was the reaction to the action. There was no planning involved and that doesn't amount to murder," said BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on the killing of three BJP workers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Eight people were killed in the violence that broke out on October 3 after an SUV allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The dead included farmers, BJP workers and a journalist.