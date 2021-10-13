Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to meet President Kovind today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 13: A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today at 11:30 am to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Beside Rahul Gandhi, the delegation will comprise AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and KC Venugopal.

"The shocking incident of massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh has shaken the conscience of the nation. Even more tragic are the open warnings given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra and trampling of farmers under a Thar Jeep owned by the minister and his family. Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly stated that they were run over by the vehicle being driven by the son of the minister. Despite allround protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the minister," the Congress letter said.

The delegation wanted to present a detailed memorandum of facts on the issue to the President. On 3 October, a jeep owned by Union Home Minister for State Ajay Mishra mowed down a few farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. While the farmers said that they spotted the minister's son Ashish Mishra in one of the vehicles, Ajay Sharma denied all the speculations and said that his son was attending another event.

The UP government has constituted a nine-member SIT team headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal which is investigating the case.

On 7 October, two men and close aide of Ajay Mishra were arrested by the cops and police had put up a notice outside Ashish Mishra's house who appeared before the SIT on Saturday and he was arrested after 12 hours of questioning. Now, farmers unions and opposition parties are demanding that Ajay Mishra should be dismissed from the cabinet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 8:55 [IST]