Lakhimpur Kheri: Vehemently opposed bail for Union minister’s son, UP tells SC

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: The bail application by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra accused of running over farmers during a rally in UP had been vehemently opposed, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court.

The government was refuting charges by the families of the victims who said that the UP government had given Mishra special treatment while threatening the witnesses. The UP government filed its response in the Supreme Court in response to a plea that challenged Mishra's bail plea in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. It also said that the decision to file an appeal against the bail is pending before the authorities.

"Allegations that the UP government did not oppose bail to Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court is completely untrue. UP government vehemently opposed the bail application," the UP government said in its response.

"Witnesses of the altercation say no such statements were made... Families of all victims and witnesses of Lakhimpur violence are being provided continuous security. The state government has provided armed gunners to witnesses," the government also said.

The government also said that the allegations that the attackers had issued threats now that the BJP is in power in UP are also untrue.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 14:46 [IST]