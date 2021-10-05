YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakhimpur Kheri: Plea in SC for high-level judicial probe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 05: A petition is filed in Supreme Court seeking direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs and police to register FIR and "punish the ministers" involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The plea filed by two lawyers also seeks setting up of high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court involving CBI in stipulated time.

    Eight people were killed Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers'' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur.

    Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The others were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

    The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra''s son but no arrest has been made so far.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News  

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X