Lakhimpur Kheri: Plea in SC for high-level judicial probe

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 05: A petition is filed in Supreme Court seeking direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs and police to register FIR and "punish the ministers" involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

The plea filed by two lawyers also seeks setting up of high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court involving CBI in stipulated time.

Eight people were killed Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers'' protest claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur.

Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The others were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Union minister Ajay Mishra''s son but no arrest has been made so far.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 17:08 [IST]