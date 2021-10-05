Lakhimpur Kheri: No bullet injuries, farmers due to shock, excessive bleedings says autopsy report

New Delhi, Oct 05: The autopsy report of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh has revealed that there was no bullet injury and the death was caused due to shock, haemorrhage and excessive bleeding.

On Sunday 8 people died in violence that erupted during the farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri. They had gathered there to protest the visit by Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Banbirpur. It was claimed that Nakshatra Singh, Daljeet Singh, Lavepreet Singh and Gurvinder Singh had died as a vehicle mowed down protesters.

The autopsy report said that Lavepreet Singh died due to shock and haemorrhage after being dragged.

It revealed that Gurvinder's body had injury marks from sharp objects and he too had died of shock and haemorrage. Injury marks were found on the body of Daljeet as well. Four other deaths took place in the BJP camp. They had been dragged out of the car and lynched by the protesters.

