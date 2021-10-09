Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra to appear before cops today

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC says it is unsatisfied with action taken by UP govt

New Delhi, Oct 8: Ashish Misha, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, is likely to appear before the Uttar Pradesh police at 11 am on Saturday in connection with Lakhimpur violence which killed eight people, including four farmers.

The police summoned the minister's son Ashish on Friday but he did not turn up. The cops had pasted a second notice at the Ajay Mishra's residence for questioning him on Saturday.

"We have full faith in the law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow and give his statement and evidence as he is innocent," the Union minister of state for home told reporters at Chowdhury Charan Singh airport.

Navjot Singh Sidhu starts fast in Lakhimpur Kheri, seeks arrest of Union minister's son

The first notice was served him as a witness to the incident, but the second one as one of the accused.

On 3 October, the jeep owned by the minister's son mowed down a few protesting farmers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

A total of eight people died in the violence.

Farmers have accused that the minister's son Ashish Mishra was also in one of the vehicles, but his father denied it and said that his son was at a different event at that time.

The UP cops have arrested two identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the case. The police summoned the minister's son Ashish on Friday but he did not turn up.

The opposition parties across the country are demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra. "Vipaksh to kuch bhi mangta hai (Opposition can demand anything)." "This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

Story first published: Saturday, October 9, 2021, 8:45 [IST]