Lakhimpur incident a blemish on democracy, take strict action: Varun Gandhi writes to PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: BJP MP Varun Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for farmers families, withdrawal of "politically motivated false FIRs" against the protesters and tmake MSP (Minimum Support Price) legally binding.

The MP from Pilibhit thanked PM Modi for repealing the three farm laws. "if this decision had been taken earlier, innocent lives would not have been lost." he added, a day after Modi announced the rollback of the three farm laws.

"More than 700 of our farmer brothers and sisters have been martyred in this movement, as they peacefully protested in extremely difficult and hostile conditions. I believe that if this decision had been taken earlier, all these innocent lives would not have been lost," Varun wrote in his letter.

The BJP MP urged the prime minister to announce Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of these farmers.

"Furthermore, all politically motivated false FIRs that have been registered as weapons of harassment against our farmers during this movement must be immediately quashed," he said.

"This movement will not end without the resolution of this demand and there will be widespread anger amongst them which will continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of the MSP for their crops," Gandhi said adding that the MSP should be based on the C2+50 formula of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

Gandhi further urged PM to take "strict action" against Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra is under arrest for the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The heartbreaking incident is a blemish on our democracy. It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union Minister who has been connected to this incident, so that there is a fair enquiry," he wrote.

"Democracy runs on constitutional discourse and empathy. The farmers expect you to solve their problems in a sensitive and timely manner. I believe by accepting the demands of the farmers according to the democratic and constitutional values of our nation, your respect shall further increase in the country. I hope, you will take a concrete decision in this regard," concluded Varun Gandhi.