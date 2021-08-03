Lack of monitoring those in home isolation may have triggered COVID-19 cases in Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 03: The surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala could have been triggered due to lack of monitoring of individuals in home isolation a Central high level multi disciplinary committee has concluded.

This could have occurred due to pandemic fatigue, the central team also said. On July 29, the Centre dispatched a team headed by Dr. Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre of Disease Control to Kerala to take stock of the situation.

The team is currently visiting districts with a high positivity rate. The team is expected to submit a report soon. An Indian Express report citing sources said that if one looks at the situation there is an inspired narrative that the districts which are dominated by the minorities are showing higher positivity rate. The team found that Pathanamthitta district, which is dominated by minorities is showing a lower positivity rate of around 6.5 to 7 per cent.

Citing sources the report also said that there are districts with 12-13 per cent positivity rate and some with 17 per cent. This whole narrative that minority districts are driving the pandemic is probably not correct the source also added.

The central team found that people in home isolation are not being monitored. Those meant to be in home isolation are circulating in the neighbourhood and therefore spreading the infection. The team said that this was a preliminary assessment.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021