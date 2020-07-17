YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LAC standoff: Rahul Gandhi releases new video explaining why China has chosen this particular time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday released a video with a sombre tune which looked to explain the current geopolitics and the India-China stand-off.

    Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote,''Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics.''

    LAC standoff: Rahul Gandhi releases new video explaining why China has chosen this particular time

    In the video, with sombre funeral music in the background, a serious-looking Rahul Gandhi explained the current Galwan standoff.

    Gandhi further said that India's relationship with Russia, US and the European Union had become 'transactional' while the Modi government had angered friendly neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

    Talking about economic growth, Gandhi said that the unemployment was at an all-time high and that India's strength had become its weakness.

    The video was interspersed with graphics and a sombre tone showing with a dark background.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi ladakh china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue