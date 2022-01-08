LAC stand-off: 14th round of India-China military talks on Jan 12

India insisted on 'complete disengagement' in all its talks with China on eastern Ladakh row: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 08: India and China are set to hold the 14th round of Corps Commander talks on January 12, with a focus on making some forward movement in the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The talks are expected to take place at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian side is expected to press for disengagement as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points including resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The last time the two sides met was at the Chuhul-Moldo border on October 10 2021. The Indian side has sent several proposals for the next round of talks, but the response has not been favourable.

India has maintained that all friction points between Depsang and Chumar should be collectively tackled during the military commander level talks. China on the other hand has not been consistent in its replies. It keeps changing its demands and hence the Indian side is not aware of which of the proposals need to be taken seriously, Hindustan Times reported.

"The Indian side...made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," a statement after the last round of talks read.

In their virtual diplomatic talks on November 18, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

It is learnt that the Indian side had sent at least two proposals for the 14th round of talks in the last two months but the Chinese side was not responding to them positively so far.

The talks are likely to take place on January 12, sources told PTI.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

