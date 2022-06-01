Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Top romantic songs by the legendary KK

KK passes away: See video of singer's last concert in Kolkata before his death

New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night at the age of 53. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

KK was a household name and the entire nation took an instant liking for his voice. KK believed that a singer must be heard and not seen. Let us take a look at his top ten romantic numbers.

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

Tadap Tadap

Khuda Jaane

Zindagi Do Pal Ki

Pyaar Ke Pal

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera

Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai

Beetein Lamhe

Aankhon Mein Teri

Tu Aashiqui Hai

