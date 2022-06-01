Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Top romantic songs by the legendary KK

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night at the age of 53. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

    KK was a household name and the entire nation took an instant liking for his voice. KK believed that a singer must be heard and not seen. Let us take a look at his top ten romantic numbers.

    Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

    Tadap Tadap

    Khuda Jaane

    Zindagi Do Pal Ki

    Pyaar Ke Pal

    Dil Kyun Yeh Mera

    Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai

    Beetein Lamhe

    Aankhon Mein Teri

    Tu Aashiqui Hai

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
