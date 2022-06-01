Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Top romantic songs by the legendary KK

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night at the age of 53. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.
KK was a household name and the entire nation took an instant liking for his voice. KK believed that a singer must be heard and not seen. Let us take a look at his top ten romantic numbers.
Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai
Tadap Tadap
Khuda Jaane
Zindagi Do Pal Ki
Pyaar Ke Pal
Dil Kyun Yeh Mera
Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai
Beetein Lamhe
Aankhon Mein Teri
Tu Aashiqui Hai
Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:43 [IST]