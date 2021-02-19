YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    “Kya gender, age, profession pooch kar guna tay hoga, Shah on Disha Ravi case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: Strongly defending the actions of the Delhi Police against Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that will a crime of culpability be decided on the basis of gender, age and profession.

    "Kya gender, age, profession pooch kar guna tay hoga, Shah said in response to be questions being raised on Disha Ravi's age.

    “Kya gender, age, profession pooch kar guna tay hoga, Shah on Disha Ravi case

    There is no political pressure and the Delhi Police have been given a free hand to deal with the case. I will not speak about the merits of the case, Shah told Times Now and ABP News.

    Did not leak Disha Ravi’s chats to media: Delhi Police tells HC

    Do you ask for the age of the person who commits the crime. He also said that was very little scope of error by the Delhi Police, but there was an option to approach the courts for quashing the case. One should approach the court and seek remedy if he or she feels there is no evidence or merit in the case, the Union Home Minister also said.

    What kind of a trend is this that people start speaking about the profession, age and association in terms of a case. Shah's response was in response to the criticism about the arrest of Disha Ravi citing the reason that she was only 22 years old.

    There must be some evidence on which Delhi Police took action. It is easy to raise questions against the arrest, but who would accept responsibility if something untoward happens.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah delhi police farmers protest

    Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X