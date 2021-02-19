“Kya gender, age, profession pooch kar guna tay hoga, Shah on Disha Ravi case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: Strongly defending the actions of the Delhi Police against Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that will a crime of culpability be decided on the basis of gender, age and profession.

"Kya gender, age, profession pooch kar guna tay hoga, Shah said in response to be questions being raised on Disha Ravi's age.

There is no political pressure and the Delhi Police have been given a free hand to deal with the case. I will not speak about the merits of the case, Shah told Times Now and ABP News.

Did not leak Disha Ravi’s chats to media: Delhi Police tells HC

Do you ask for the age of the person who commits the crime. He also said that was very little scope of error by the Delhi Police, but there was an option to approach the courts for quashing the case. One should approach the court and seek remedy if he or she feels there is no evidence or merit in the case, the Union Home Minister also said.

What kind of a trend is this that people start speaking about the profession, age and association in terms of a case. Shah's response was in response to the criticism about the arrest of Disha Ravi citing the reason that she was only 22 years old.

There must be some evidence on which Delhi Police took action. It is easy to raise questions against the arrest, but who would accept responsibility if something untoward happens.