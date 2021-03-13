Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat ensures maximum number of devotees amid COVID-19

Dehradun, Mar 13: Uttarakhand's newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday chaired a meeting and reviewed the preparedness for Kumbh Mela 2021. CM Rawat said the state government will ensure that the maximum number of devotees are able to attend the fair amid COVID-19 protocol.

Kumbh Mela, which is observed once every 12 years at each of India's four river-bank pilgrimage sites, will be held between April 1 and 30 in Haridwar this year. "Our aim is to ensure that the maximum number of devotees participate in the fair while maintaining Covid-related guidelines," the Chief Minister said.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year for 30 days, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had earlier said. "The fair to be held for 30 days only in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The devotees will have to abide by the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) issued by the Centre and the state government for Kumbh. As per the SOP, devotees will only be allowed to attend Kumbh if they produce a negative coronavirus report issued not more than 72 hours before their arrival.

To make the occasion even more special, the Uttarakhand administration showered flowers from a helicopter on the sadhus and the pilgrims assembled at Haridwar.