Kumaraswamy to attend Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in on Dec 17: These are other leaders who would attend

HD Kumaraswamy

Leaders from severalnon-BJP parties, which figure in opposition unity attempts ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, are expected at theswearing inof Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief minister in Jaipur on Monday. Sachin Pilot will also be sworn in as the state's deputy chief minister at the 10 amceremonyto be held on the grounds of Albert Hall Museum, an iconic19th centurybuilding.

Rajasthan CM designate Ashok Gehlot

The guest list is headed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to be there. Others expected at the ceremony include Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu.

[Why Congress chose Gehlot and made Sachin his co-pilot]

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin and Kanimozhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren, Janata Vikas Morcha's Babulal Marandi and All India United Democratic Front leader Badruddin Ajmal are also likely to participate, Congress sources said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh

The Congress won 99 seats and the BJP 73 out of the 199 where polling took place on December 7 for the Rajasthan assembly. Both Gehlot and Pilot, who heads the Pradesh Congress Committee, were vying for the chief minister's post. Deliberations stretched over two days before the Gehlot, who has been chief minister twice before, was named the next CM.