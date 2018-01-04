Kulbhushan Jadhav video: India not surprised by propagandistic exercises, says MEA

The External Affairs Ministry slammed Pakistan after it released a video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row, for its propagandistic exercises. On the new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, MEA stated that India was not surprised by Pakistan's exercise which carries no credibility.

"This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility," Tweeted MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"Absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment," he said.

Further, Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national.

Our response to the latest video by Pakistan of Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav. pic.twitter.com/Nz2SpWpWS1 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 4, 2018

Earlier, in a video released by Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav claimed that seen Pakistan was taking care of him well.

But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public & Indian govt, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of Indian Navy: Kulbhushan Jadhav in an apparent new video by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4I6SONL2Xu — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

The video was released days after India had hit out at Pakistan for violating understandings over the Jadhav-family meet and raised questions about the Indian national's well being. India had also asserted that Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 at the Pakistan Foreign Office.

OneIndia News