Trouble brews for KS Eshwarappa as contractor, who accused him of corruption, found dead in Udupi hotel

KS Eshwarappa and the contractor's suicide: What we know, so far? Explained in 10 points

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has been dragged into a controversy over the suicide of a contractor named Santhosh Patil who allegedly held him responsible for the death. Even as the opposition parties have been demanding his resignation, the leader from Shivamogga refused to budge.

So, what is the issue all about and what we know about the suicide, so far, about the case? Explained in 10 points:

A 37-year-old contractor named Santhosh Patil, who claimed to be a BJP worker, was found dead at a lodge in Udupi in a case of suspected suicide on Tuesday.

In his purported suicide note sent by WhatsApp to some media houses, Patil, who hails from Belagavi district, allegedly held Eshwarappa responsible for his death.

On March 30, Patil, who had claimed that he was a BJP worker, said he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment due to him but Eshwarappa allegedly demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs 4 crore work, prompting the opposition Congress to dub the BJP dispensation in Karnataka as a "40 per cent sarkar".

Cornering the BJP over the death of a civil contractor in Karnataka, the Congress on Wednesday said arresting minister KS Eshwarappa on murder and corruption charges is the only way to ensure justice.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP president J P Nadda on the death of Santhosh Patil who had levelled bribery charges against the senior minister earlier.

While Chief Minister Bommai said the police would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, Eshwarappa rejected the demand for his resignation.

A defiant Eshwarappa, however, maintained he was not at fault and said he had even filed a defamation suit against Patil after the contractor had alleged that the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDPR) Minister had demanded 40 per cent commission for some works.

The FIR filed by Udupi town police names Eshwarappa as the first accused in the abetment to suicide case. After visiting the hotel room, Prashanth had filed a complaint late on Tuesday night and named minister Eshwarappa and his aides Ramesh and Basavaraj as accused.

Congress leaders meet the family of the deceased and announce Rs 11 lakh assistance to the family.

The body of Santhosh has been handed over to the family members, who had earlier threatened to accept the body.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 0:16 [IST]