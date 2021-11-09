YouTube
    Kozhikode Sarada passes away at 84

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kozhikode, Nov 9: Malayalam film and television actress Kozhikode Sarada died at the Government Medical College here on Tuesday. She was 84.

    Sarada's journey started in theatre and she made her debut with Ankkakury way back in 1979. Since then, she was part of over 80 films.

    A native of Kozhikode, she became popular as Kozhikode Sarada and had done minor but notable roles in about 80 films. She also acted in a few television serials. Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh, PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan condoled her demise.

    She is survived by four children - Udhama, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith. PTI

    X