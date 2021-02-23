3 more Cong MLAs to quit in Puducherry, govt sure to lose trust vote: BJP

Kovind accepts resignation of Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and his cabinet

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Puducherry, Feb 23: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of V Narayanasamy as Puducherry CM along with his Council of Ministers.

After staging a walkout from the Assembly before the motion seeking confidence vote was put up for voting in the House, Narayanasamy proceeded to the Raj Nivas and submitted his resignation to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Lieutenant Governor forwarded the letter by mail to the President, official sources told PTI.

Narayanasamy, accompanied by the remaining Ministers of his cabinet - R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and M Kandasamy - and legislators belonging to the Congress and DMK and the lone Independent member, had called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Nivas in the forenoon and handed over the letter.

The lone member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and PCC leader A V Subramanian too accompanied the Chief Minister.