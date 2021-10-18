She was rejected for not having an arm but she still became a successful fashion model

Kovid Mittal: how far can good looks take you?

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

This model turned actor has worked with a lot of agencies and has a vast rich experience as a fashion model to making his attendance felt on acting stage.

Our team caught up with kovid Mittal over a conversation to help Aspiring models who dream to make it big in this glamour industry.

Speaking with Kovid Mittal, he emphasized how this field is not for faint hearted. There are rejections during auditions, there is politics that you need to face with right mindset and criticism from all directions.

One needs to know their own flaws and keep working on it

Firstly, I always say stay fit and indulge in any daily workout be at gym, yoga, or mixed martial arts or any sports. A fit toned physique always gets the attention one needs and moreover it keeps you healthy.

2) Modelling is a very short-lived career, hence one needs to quickly learn and do the right quality work and plan 3 years ahead and ask themselves the question "WHAT NEXT?.One can't keep modelling all through their career thats the nature of this journey.

Keep developing the necessary skills around this industry be it a fashion director or a choreographer, fitness instructor, makeup & hair, or even a talent manager if one decides to grow in the same field

3) Good looks is an added bonus, it does get you noticed once you enter the room but getting work depends on how you break the ice with agency, client or how well you perform at auditions so it totally depends on your talent and communication skills .I have seen many aspiring new comers who solely depend on fact that being attactive can feature them on cover magazines, it might get them lucky once not always.

4) Wear not as per trend but wear as per your skin tone and body type ,you need to look good and feel comfortable because when you wear it, the solace shows on your face that you can't hide.

5) To all aspiring models spending on a good skin care regime is not an expenditure but an investment so meet a good dermatologist and carve yourself a regime that would suit your skin type .

6) There are many top models across globe like Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, barbara Palvin, David Gandy, David Beckham, Oliver Cheshire follow them on social media. One can learn and derive a lot of inspiration in terms of styling and current fashion scene.

7) Always be a student of the craft, always listen and learn even if you have been in industry from some time as this field keeps evolving , remember no model is perfect amd never will be.

8) keep auditioning and keep doing runway events the more work you do the more network you will build and hence ones probability of getting notice are high.

9) Many fitness enthusiast to look in their best shape start consuming a lot of protein powders like 3 to 5 scoops a day, creatine, testosterone boosters, fat burners. My skin tends to breakout when I used to consume it hence one must be careful in its long term consequences.

10) Only strict discipline from the very beginning of this career can land you a big role either in advertising campaigns or films, being at right place and at right time with right attitude can do wonders for aspiring models and actors. Its a chess match for every aspiring artist. Plan- Observe- Evolve the only way to grow in this field.

Be confident in what you do, its your journey so own it.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 15:16 [IST]