Kotkhai rape case and custodial death: CBI files chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge-sheet in connection with the Kotkhai rape case in which nine cops are behind the bars over custodial death of an accused.

The latest arrest, in this case, was that of Inspector General of Police Zahur H. Zaidi, who was arrested earlier this week.

The CBI had on November 18 sought permission from the Shimla High Court to conduct a voice sampling test of eight policemen arrested.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had in August arrested eight policemen for the custodial death of a person who was accused of raping and murdering a minor in Shimla district.

Suraj Singh, who was a suspect in the rape-and-murder of a minor school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla in early July, was among six people arrested by the local police. He was allegedly killed by a co-accused at the Kotkhai police station in July, triggering a massive public outrage.

On July 4, six men had raped and murdered a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kothkai in Shimla district. On July 18, Rajendra Singh, the main accused in the case, allegedly killed his accomplice Suraj Singh in prison.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the girl's rape and murder, as well as the custodial death cases on July 23.

