  • search

Kondagattu bus accident: 30 dead, 20 injured in Telangana

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Sep 11: At least 32 devotees died and 20 others were injured after a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a valley in Jagtial district Tuesday, officials said.

    Kondagattu bus accident: 28 dead, 30 injured in Telangana

    The incident happened when the bus was returning from Kondagattu to Jagital skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley resulting in the accident, they said.

    Over 62 passengers were travelling in the bus.

    "The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon. At least 15 persons have died in the incident ... 20 others were injured and they have been shifted to different hospitals," Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, told PTI over phone.

    Read more about:

    telangana kondagattu bus accident

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue