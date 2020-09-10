YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tests COVID positive

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 10: Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and he went for home isolation, an official said. The 52-year-old IPS officer has been feeling unwell for the past few days.

    Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma tests COVID positive

    He took the test yesterday and it confirmed the infection today. He is in home isolation at the moment," the senior official of the city police force said.

    Sharma had attended the "Police Day" programme held at the state secretariat on Tuesday, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior officials were present.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    kolkata coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X