Kolkata: 2 wanted criminals killed in shootout with STF

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 09: Two Punjab-based most-wanted criminals were on Wednesday gunned down in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) at a residential complex in New Town in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 18:51 [IST]