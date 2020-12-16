Kerala local body polls 2020: Left front is going to achieve an iconic victory in the polls, says CM

Kochi corporation result 2020: UDF candidate Venugopal loses to BJP by 1 vote

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kochi, Dec 16: It was a massive upset for the UDF in the Kochi Corporation. Counting of votes for the Kerala local body elections 2020 is under way.

In Kochi corporation's North Island ward, N Venugopal who was seen as the mayor candidate of the Congress lost to the BJP candidate. Ironically for the Congress candidate, he lost by just one vote to the BJP.

This comes as a major upset for the Congress as it was looking to nominate a strong leader from its 'I' group as the candidate for the post of mayor.

The UDF has been ruling the Kochi corporation for the past ten years.

It was a sure seat. I can't say what happened. There was no problem with the party. There was a problem with the voting machine. That may be the reason for BJP's victory. I have not decided to go to court with voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly, Venugopal said.