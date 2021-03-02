Know your facts Anand Sharma: Congress vs Congress spat goes further public

Letter to Sonia Gandhi was written with Congress's best interest in our hearts: Anand Sharma

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Congress leader, Addhir Ranjan Chowdhary today posted a series of tweets in a thread titled Know Your Facts, Anand Sharma.

Anand Sharma had yesterday questioned the Bengal Congress for its decision to tie up with the ISF for polls in the state. Sharma had said that the Congress cannot be selective about fighting communalism.

Hitting back at Sharma, Chowdhary said that he urges a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots and stop singing praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots & stop wasting time singing praises of PM. They owe a duty to strengthen the Party and not undermine the tree that nurtured them," Chowdhary said.

CPI(M) led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP's communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime., he also said.

1. CPI(M) led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP's communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime.

INC has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM led front 'communal' is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP, he also said.

Those who are committed to fight against BJP parties venomous communalism should support the Congress & campaign for the party in five states rather than attempting to undermine the party by remarks in tune with BJP's agenda, Chowdhary said.

