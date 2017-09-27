Know why Indian urban men are fast falling prey to hypertension

New Delhi, Sep 27: Bad news for Indian men as more and more of them are falling victims to the dreaded disease of hypertension. According to a new study, the prevalence of hypertension among urban men and women in the country was 31 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

While the prevalence of hypertension among urban men and women was maximum in Kerala (31 per cent to 39 per cent), it was lowest in Bihar (16 per cent to 22 per cent), according to a report by the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a medical condition in which the blood pressure in a person's arteries remains persistently elevated.

The premier city-based nutrition research institute works under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The report, 'Diet and nutritional status of urban population and prevalence of Obesity, hypertension, diabetes and its associated non-communicable diseases', was released on the occasion of NIN Foundation Day function on Tuesday.

The report is based on a comprehensive urban nutrition survey carried out by the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB) during 2015-16. The NNMB was established in 1972 by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the report, "The prevalence of diabetes among men and women (after adjustment of age) was 22 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively."

"It was significantly associated with overweight and obesity, physical inactivity, hyperlipidaemia (an abnormal increase in the levels of fats, including cholesterol, in the blood)," it said.

The prevalence of tobacco smoking among men was 16 per cent, while alcohol consumption was observed in 30 per cent men, the report said.

A total of 1.72 lakh "subjects" from 16 states in the country were covered for their socio-demographic status while carrying out the survey, it said.

A Hyderabad-based doctor said that it was high time urban Indians change the way they lead their lives by becoming more disciplined in terms of working hours, eating and sleeping habits and daily dose of physical activities, to name a few.

OneIndia News