Know these important MoS' in Vijay Rupani's cabinet

Vijay Rupani took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Tuesday for the second consecutive term. Nitin Patel was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister.

Out of the total 19 ministers who took an oath of office today, six belong to Patidar community, five to Other Backward Class (OBCs), three to Scheduled Tribes (ST), three to Kshatriyas, one to Scheduled Caste and one to Brahmin.

11 ministers from the outgoing cabinet have been retained, while there are nine new faces. Along with Rupani and Nitin Patel, a total of 19 Ministers - nine of them in the Cabinet rank and 10 Ministers of State (MoS)- were sworn in.

Here are some important MoS' who were sworn-in today:

Pradipsinh Jadeja:

Pradipsinh Jadeja is BJP candidate from Vatva constituency. Jadeja defeated Congress candidate Patel Bipinchandra Rugnathbhai. Jadeja is Graduate with a B.Sc (Chemistry) degree from the Gujarat University. He held Gujarat Home minister (Independent charge). Pradipsinh Jadeja had defeated Patel Atulkumar Ravjibhai of Congress in 2012 elections. Pradipsinh Jadeja has one criminal case against him.

Puroshottam Solanki:

The incumbent fisheries minister, Puroshottam Solanki won the Bhavnagar seat. Purushottam Solanki is a prominent Koli leader who has been a minister since the Keshubhai Patel government. He has been MLA since 1998. Solanki won 2007 assembly elections (12th assembly elections) and became Member of a Legislative assembly from Talaja constituency, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Following the win, he was selected to serve as a cabinet minister in the government led by Narendra Modi and was appointed as the "Minister of fishery". He was elected again in 2017 from Bhavnagar Rural constituency.

Vibhavari Dave:

She is the only woman and also the lone Brahmin face in the cabinet is a key leader from Saurashtra region. She is a three-term MLA too. Vibhavari Dave defeated Rathod Nitaben Babubhai of Congress to win Bhavnagar East constituency. In the Legislative Assembly Elections 2012, Vibhavariben Vijaybhai Dave of BJP won the election against Joshi Rajeshbhai Mahendrabhai (Rajesh Joshi) of Congress.

Jaydrathsinhji Parmer:

A Kshatriya from Vadodara is one of the ministers from Anandiben government who have been retained by Vijay Rupani. A three-time MLA, Parmar - a commerce graduate - was a MoS for Roads & Buildings Department in the Anandiben Government. He is elected from Halol constituency.

Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel:

Three-time MLA from Ankleshwar, Patel is an OBC leader from South Gujarat who was also a MoS in the Narendra Modi government in Gujarat for around 10 months in 2012.

Keshaji Chauhan:

An OBC, Chauhan has been elected from the North Gujarat constituency of Deodar. He is associated with farming and social work and has studied till Class XII.

