KK’s last Instagram post was of him performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha concert

Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

Singer KK no more: The voice best associated with Emraan Hashmi

KK complained of ‘Glare of lights’, ‘uneasiness’ during live concert; Autopsy to be conucted at SSKM hospital

KK suffered injuries on head, face: Autopsy later today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The Kolkata Police registered a case of unnatural death. The singer collapsed at the Grand Hotel after retuning from the show. Reports said that his face and head bore injuries. The police will check the CCTV footage at the hotel and also talk to the staff and organisers of the event. His autopsy will be conducted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10:28 [IST]