    KK no more: West Bengal govt announces state honour for late musician

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 01: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will arrange for gun salute for late singer KK. Krishnakumar Kunnath who was known popularly as KK, passed away at 53 after performing in a live concert in Kolkata.

    KK no more

    Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath.

    An initial probe has revealed that the 53-year-old singer, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata to perform at two college programmes, was "almost mobbed" by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern part of the city.

    The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take snaps with him, but then he refused to carry on with the selfie session.

    Initial hits such as 'Pyaar Ke Pal' and 'Yaaron' made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino) and 'Tadap Tadap' (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 11:20 [IST]
