Singer KK passes away at 53; PM Modi, Amit Shah condole untimely death of music sensation

KK passes away: See video of singer's last concert in Kolkata before his death

Singer KK demise: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, celebs, politicians mourn his death

KK no more: Video shows the moment when singer felt uneasy

A great loss to the music world: Anurag Thakur on KK passing away

KK dies at 53: Singer's family likely to reach Kolkata at 9 am

KK no more: His top ten songs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

KK has enchanted millions over the past three decades with his mesmerising voice. Let us take a look at his top songs:

Yaaron: Album: Pal

Tu Jo Mila: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Ajab Si Om Shanti Om

Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Woh Lamhe

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: Gangster

Khuda Jaane: Bachna Ae Haseeno

Awaarapan Banjaarapan:Jism

Tadap Tadap: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera: Kites

I Am In Love: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:30 [IST]