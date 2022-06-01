YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KK no more: His top ten songs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53.

    KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

    KK no more: His top ten songs
    Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

    He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

    "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

    KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

    KK has enchanted millions over the past three decades with his mesmerising voice. Let us take a look at his top songs:

    Yaaron: Album: Pal

    Tu Jo Mila: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

    Ajab Si Om Shanti Om

    Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai: Woh Lamhe

    Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: Gangster

    Khuda Jaane: Bachna Ae Haseeno

    Awaarapan Banjaarapan:Jism

    Tadap Tadap: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

    Dil Kyun Yeh Mera: Kites

    I Am In Love: Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

    Comments

    More SINGER News  

    Read more about:

    singer songs bollywood

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion