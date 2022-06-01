KK’s last Instagram post was of him performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha concert

Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

KK death: Case of 'Unnatural death' registered by Kolkata Police, postmortem report awaited

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53, and survived by wife and two children.

According to reports, his face and head bore injuries. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

Meanwhile, a case of Unnatural death' has been filed by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. The case was registered at the New Market police station.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. Doctors believe that KK died due to a cardiac arrest.

The 53-year-old singer was reportedly feeling sick after performing at the concert and complained of uneasiness.

The post-mortem of his body would be conducted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. According to the police, after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

''One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata,'' Police said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 9:30 [IST]