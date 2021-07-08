Khelo India Winter Games: Jammu and Kashmir will become 'Winter Sports Hub', says PM Modi

Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Law Ministry

New Delhi, July 08: Kiren Rijiju on Thursday took charge as the new minister of Law and Justice.

A prominent face from the northeast in the Modi government, Rijiju was on Wednesday elevated as a Cabinet minister in a major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers.

Rijiju takes over the key ministry from Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has resigned from the government.

The Law Ministry is responsible to defend the government in various courts through its law officers and help ministries draft bills and key documents. It also plays a role in transfer, posting and elevation of Supreme Court and high court judges.