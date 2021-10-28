Kiran Gosavi, witness in Aryan Khan case detained in Pune

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Oct 28: Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Aryan Khan case has been detained in Pune.

The Pune Police had issued a circular against Gosavi who had taken a viral selfie with Aryan Khan. NCP leader Nawab Malik had said that Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali had links with the BJP.

However the lookout circular was issued by the police in connection with a 2018 cheating case. "We have issued a lookout circular notice against K.P. Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had said.

He is one of the nine independent witnesses who were part of the cruise ship raid following which drugs were recovered.

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 8:24 [IST]