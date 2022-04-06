Killing of minorities in J&K peaked in 2021: MHA tells RS

New Delhi, Apr 06: The Ministry of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that the killing of people belonging to the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir was at its peak in 2021 with 11 deaths in different terror attacks.

A total of 11 people from the minority communities were killed in J&K in 2017, followed by three, six and three in 2018, 2019 and 2020. The data was shared by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha.

The government has taken several measures. These include a robust security and intelligence grid, round the clock checking at Naka, group security in the form of static guards and round the clock patrolling.

Rai also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh is given under the Central scheme for assistance for civilian victims, family of victims of terror attacks, Left Wing Extremism and cross border firing and IED blasts on Indian territory.

Rai also said that Rs 1 lakh is paid to the next of kin of civilians killed in terror related violence under the existing scheme of the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

