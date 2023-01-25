Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Zoom gets gallantry award

Field Marshal KM Cariappa: The legend who made the Army truly Indian

New Delhi, Jan 25: Indian Army dog Zoom of the 28 Army Dog Unit has been posthumously awarded the Mention-in-Despatches gallantry award.

Zoom died after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir on October 9 last year.

During the operation at Tangpaw in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists but also in disabling one of the terrorists.

However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots.

Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned from the target area, and fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists.

The canine trooper was subsequently immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. He breathed his last later.

The Army canine was an invaluable member of the Chinar Warriors. Despite his young age of two years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple counter-terror operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage.

Zoom, a Malinois or Belgian shepherd, who was a part of a combat team was active in service for eight months.

The Indian Army had shared a video of Zoom, the "brave dog", who has been "trained to locate and bring down terrorists".

"Highly trained, ferocious and committed. Trained to locate and bring down terrorists, Zoom has been a part of many active operations," the video described Zoom.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 23:49 [IST]