Khomeinism-led Iran threat looms large on modern world

oi-Jagdish N Singh

Iran is clearly a threat to the to all states, including India, that believe in modern, pluralistic values

If you think that the radical Wahhabism-led terrorism is the only Islamist threat looming large over the modern world, particularly India, it is time to think again! Iran-sponsored Khomeinism poses equal, if not more threat, to the world and seeks to convert the whole world to its own radical version of Islam.

When the Islamic Republic of Iran replaced the Shah in the mid seventies, its founding supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini said,"We wish to cause the corrupt roots of Zionism, Capitalism and Communism to wither throughout the world... We shall export our revolution to the whole world... Until the cry 'there is no god but Allah' resounds over the whole world, there will be struggle."

Middle East observers say the Khomeini commandments continue to reign supreme in the country. The Iranian constitution commits to providing "the necessary basis for ensuring the continuation of the Revolution at home and abroad." It adds that "in the development of international relations, the Constitution will strive with other Islamic and popular movements to prepare the way for the formation of a single world community."

Going by these words, Iran clearly poses a great threat to all states, including India, that believe in modern, pluralistic values.

Tehran has its own strategy when it comes to spreading its version of Islam. It seeks to eliminate abroad whoever is perceived as opposed to its ideology. Recently, Turkey detained eight members of an Iranian cell who were allegedly planning to assassinate Israelis. Last year, Belgium sentenced Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi to 20 years in prison. In 2018, he allegedly delivered explosives to his accomplices to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris. In 2020, a Danish court sentenced Iranian agent Mohammed Davoudzadeh Loloei to prison for being an accessory to the attempted murder of one or more opponents of the Iranian regime. Last year, the US intelligence nabbed an Iranian who was said to be plotting to kidnap an American citizen in Brooklyn, New York.

Presently, Iran seeks to increase its influence in the Middle East and to wipe Israel off the world map. In order to achieve its goal, it uses proxies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, to disturb the Jewish state. It has also put its nuclear programme at a rapid pace. According to a study, "Iran has enough enriched uranium hexafluoride (UF6) in the form of near 20 and 60 per cent enriched uranium to produce enough weapon-grade uranium (WGU)."

Iran today seeks to replace Sunni-dominated Saudi Arabia as the "guardian" of Islam in the Muslim world. For this, Iran, directly as well as indirectly, attacks Saudi Arabia's oil installations.

In Yemen, Tehran supports Shia Houthi rebels. In Syria, Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters, based in Lebanon, support the al-Assad government.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.