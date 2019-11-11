  • search
    Khattar’s new team to take oath in Haryana tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The first expansion of the ML Khattar-led Haryana Cabinet is likely to take place on Tuesday as names of those to be inducted as ministers. Have been finalised.

    Khattar (65) took oath as the CM for a second term on October 27 and Dushyant Chautala (31) was sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed the government with the help of the JJP. Seven Independents are also supporting the government.

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with BJP MLAs
    

    Khattar met BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, sources said. If things go as scheduled, the new ministers will take oath on November 12.

    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
