Khattar’s new team to take oath in Haryana tomorrow

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: The first expansion of the ML Khattar-led Haryana Cabinet is likely to take place on Tuesday as names of those to be inducted as ministers. Have been finalised.

Khattar (65) took oath as the CM for a second term on October 27 and Dushyant Chautala (31) was sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed the government with the help of the JJP. Seven Independents are also supporting the government.

Khattar met BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday, sources said. If things go as scheduled, the new ministers will take oath on November 12.