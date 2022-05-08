Khalistan flags found tied on Himachal assembly's gate; CM condemns “cowardly incident”

YouTube
    Dharamshala, May 8: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the incident of raising 'Khalistan' flags on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

    "I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only winter session is held here, so there is a need for more security arrangements only during that time," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

    He has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter and said that and strict action would be taken against the culprits. "Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it. This incident will be investigated immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night," he added further.

    After the incident came to light, the cops flung into action and removed it from the gates and walls, Superintendent of police, Kangra, Khushal Sharma said.

    Sharma suspected the hand of "some tourists from Punjab" behind the incident. "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab," the SP said.

    The police will register a case into the matter today, he further informed.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 12:01 [IST]
