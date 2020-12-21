Promising Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies; Celebrities mourn the demise of the young actor

KGF 2 teaser release date out, Yash looks dashing and intense in new poster, check out here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 20: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama "KGF: Chapter 2". The filmmaker also shared the new poster of KGF 2 on Twitter and also announced the teaser release date.

The teaser of the much-talked about film, KGF: Chapter 2, will be unveiled on January 8, 2021.

The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF" starring Yash in the lead.

"KGF: Chapter 2" also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut.

Earlier on Sunday, Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoots wrap.

"Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always.

"KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.